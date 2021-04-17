CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The President of the International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions, Saud Al Hujailan, has hailed the UAE's coronavirus countermeasures as effective and conducive to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

In press statements today, the international official said that the UAE has relied on R&D and knowhow in ensuring a rapid and efficient response to the crisis in a way that has expedited the return to normalcy in various state departments.

Al Hujailan also commended the UAE government's efforts to protect labour rights during the health crisis in a way that has stemmed its fallout on the sector.

He, in this regard, expressed his appreciation to the UAE's leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their fruitful efforts and visionary vision that have turned the UAE to a global trading hub.