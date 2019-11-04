President of Islamic Centre of Tajikistan praises UAE’s tradition of religious tolerance

The Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars of Tajikistan, Said Makram Abdul Qadirzadeh, has hailed the UAE leadership's tradition of religious tolerance toward non-Muslims.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of his participation in the 24th session of the International Islamic Fiqh academy, held at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai, the Islamic scholar praised the efforts of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to host the conference, which aims to discuss contemporary topics of growing interest to the Islamic world.

He underlined the importance of the conference's sessions addressing key issues of essential relevance to islam and Muslims, including finance, food and science.

Tajikistan has one Islamic centre with 25 senior scholars interested in the Ifta' and serving Muslims, who make up 98 percent of Tajikistan’s population, he added.