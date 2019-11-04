UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Islamic Centre Of Tajikistan Praises UAE’s Tradition Of Religious Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

President of Islamic Centre of Tajikistan praises UAE’s tradition of religious tolerance

The Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars of Tajikistan, Said Makram Abdul Qadirzadeh, has hailed the UAE leadership's tradition of religious tolerance toward non-Muslims.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars of Tajikistan, Said Makram Abdul Qadirzadeh, has hailed the UAE leadership's tradition of religious tolerance toward non-Muslims.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of his participation in the 24th session of the International Islamic Fiqh academy, held at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai, the Islamic scholar praised the efforts of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to host the conference, which aims to discuss contemporary topics of growing interest to the Islamic world.

He underlined the importance of the conference's sessions addressing key issues of essential relevance to islam and Muslims, including finance, food and science.

Tajikistan has one Islamic centre with 25 senior scholars interested in the Ifta' and serving Muslims, who make up 98 percent of Tajikistan’s population, he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Tajikistan Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

39 minutes ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

25 minutes ago

AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable devel ..

54 minutes ago

Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets children of martyrs

1 hour ago

Human Rights Watchdog Accuses Bangladesh of Unlawf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.