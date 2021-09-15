President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation lauds neat organisation of 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), congratulated Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and First Vice President of the International Jujitsu Federation, on the neat organisation of 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi, now running in the UAE capital with the participation of more 400 players from 20 Asian nations.

The UAE Jujitsu Federation plays a significant role in promoting the sport across the nation, he said, adding that Abu Dhabi - now playing host to both the Asian and International Ju-Jitsu Federations- is now touted as the global capital for Ju-Jitsu.

He also commended the impressive performance of the UAE national Ju-Jitsu team at the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi after finishing top of the medal table with 18 medals, compromising four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.

The Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship brought together the continent’s best at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and the UAE reveled on their home mats, finishing ahead of Kazakhstan, who finished second in the medals table with two gold, three silver and three bronze.

The championship was the first Asian tournament organised post pandemic, as the last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019.

The 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship is of special importance for the participating athletes, as it contributes to enhance their skills and techniques as well as preparing the UAE national team for upcoming competitions, including the World Championship, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the Asian Beach Games and Asia Pacific Masters Games in China next year.