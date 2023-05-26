UrduPoint.com

President Of Kazakhstan Bestows 'Order Of Friendship' On Suroor Bin Mohammed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2023) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan the ‘Order of Friendship -First Class’ in honour and appreciation of his efforts in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two nations, as well as his contributions to charity and humanitarian initiatives undertaken in support of local communities in several Kazakh regions.

"I remember with great satisfaction the official visit I made to the UAE at the beginning of this year and the fruitful talks and agreements that were reached, which of course will serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples." the Kazakh president said while welcoming Sheikh Surour today.

“The UAE is a dependable strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Islamic world, as well as a fraternal country that has helped us since the early years of our independence, a fact that our people have always valued. As a result, we regard the UAE's contribution to our country's development as concrete evidence of friendship and close cooperation,” the Kazakh president added.

He underscored his appreciation for the UAE's wise leadership and told Sheikh Suroor to give President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan his sincere regards.

The president also emphasised on the potential of UAE businesses to actively participate in collaborative projects in the industries of tourism, finance, mining, energy, petrochemicals, transportation, and agriculture.

Sheikh Suroor, for his part, praised Kazakhstan's President for his hospitality and warm reception, stating that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE has grown stronger this year.

He continued, “Our friendship with your nation is a long-standing one, and our cooperation is currently being strengthened in many areas.”

Sheikh Suroor appreciated the Kazakh government's efforts to establishing a conducive investment ecosystem, noting that the visit paid to the UAE by the Kazakh president at the beginning of this year contributed to advancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

