President Of Kurdistan Region In Iraq Receives UAE Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, recently received Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Kurdistan Region, at the Presidential Palace.

Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Barzani and their best wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri presented to Barzani an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit the UAE.

Barzani, in turn, extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while wishing the UAE’s government and people further development and growth.

He then thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for the invitation, lauding the distinguished relations between the UAE and Iraq, especially with the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting addressed the UAE-Kurdistan Region ties and ways of strengthening them in all areas.

