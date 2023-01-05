President of Liberia values establishment of Emirates Hospital in phone call with UAE President

UrduPoint.com

Published January 05, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2023 (WAM) – President of the Republic of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the UAE's initiative to establish the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County in Liberia.

This came in a phone call the UAE President received today from the Liberian President who valued the initiative, which, he said, contributes to supporting the health care sector in his country, and provides treatment and diagnostic services to the people of Liberia and neighbouring regions according to the highest international standards.


The phone conversation covered ways of furthering the friendship and cooperation ties in various fields in consolidation of the two nations' common interests.
The Liberian president yesterday inaugurated the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. The hospital has a capacity of 125 beds and covers an area of 80,000 square meters with all modern facilities. The facility has operating rooms, a modern laboratory, an intensive care unit and various specialised departments. It's also powered by a solar energy system.

