President of Malta opens first academic conference of World Council for Tolerance and Peace

VALLETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) George Vella, President of Malta, has opened the first academic conference of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, entitled, "Academic Trends in Higher Education for Tolerance."

The conference, which is being held in cooperation with the University of Malta in Valletta, will take place on 9th and 10th October, in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

The conference brings together academics, researchers and faculty members from some 30 international universities, to share their experiences and discuss the outcomes of their research on tolerance.

The conference’s participants will discuss the latest innovations, trends and concerns, as well as the challenges facing the development of new curriculums for master's and doctoral degrees in the area of tolerance.

Eight cooperation agreements were signed between new universities from around the world and the council, to encourage cooperation in spreading the principles of tolerance and peace through higher education.

The conference’s participants will also discuss other related topics, such as the goals of academic programmes related to tolerance, as well as recommend a framework for masters and doctoral programmes and identify universities interested in developing and implementing their proposed curriculum.