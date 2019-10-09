UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Malta Opens First Academic Conference Of World Council For Tolerance And Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

President of Malta opens first academic conference of World Council for Tolerance and Peace

George Vella, President of Malta, has opened the first academic conference of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, entitled, "Academic Trends in Higher Education for Tolerance."

VALLETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) George Vella, President of Malta, has opened the first academic conference of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, entitled, "Academic Trends in Higher Education for Tolerance."

The conference, which is being held in cooperation with the University of Malta in Valletta, will take place on 9th and 10th October, in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

The conference brings together academics, researchers and faculty members from some 30 international universities, to share their experiences and discuss the outcomes of their research on tolerance.

The conference’s participants will discuss the latest innovations, trends and concerns, as well as the challenges facing the development of new curriculums for master's and doctoral degrees in the area of tolerance.

Eight cooperation agreements were signed between new universities from around the world and the council, to encourage cooperation in spreading the principles of tolerance and peace through higher education.

The conference’s participants will also discuss other related topics, such as the goals of academic programmes related to tolerance, as well as recommend a framework for masters and doctoral programmes and identify universities interested in developing and implementing their proposed curriculum.

Related Topics

World Education Valletta George Malta October From Share

Recent Stories

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

19 minutes ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

20 minutes ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

30 minutes ago

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leakin ..

34 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed unveils first floating smart police ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.