President Of Malta Visits Museum Of The Future

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

President of Malta visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, visited the Museum of the Future on Wednesday, where he was introduced to the idea of how the museum encourages visitors to design the future.

Museum representatives explained the initiatives and pioneering concept that the museum champions, as well as its role in developing future technologies, incubating ideas, projects, research and studies.

The VIP tour showcased the museum’s iconic design and most prominent features, including its unique experiences that highlight its vital role in creating a better future for humanity.

The visit to the Museum of the Future came as part of a state visit made by the President with the aim of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

