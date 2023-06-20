UrduPoint.com

President Of Malta Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) During his official visit to the UAE, George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Accompanied by his delegation, including Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, the President of Malta started the tour by paying homage to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at his mausoleum, where he praised his vision, leadership, and values that promoted tolerance, coexistence, and peace among nations worldwide.

Next, the delegation proceeded to explore the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, known for its stunning architecture and design. They were also given insights into the mosque's history and the rich Islamic culture and heritage of the UAE.

The visit concluded with the presentation of several unique publications of the Centre, including "Spaces of Light" and "Houses of God," to President Vella.

Related Topics

UAE Visit George Malta God Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dha ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protect ..

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

26 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

40 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.