President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) During his official visit to the UAE, George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Accompanied by his delegation, including Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, the President of Malta started the tour by paying homage to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at his mausoleum, where he praised his vision, leadership, and values that promoted tolerance, coexistence, and peace among nations worldwide.

Next, the delegation proceeded to explore the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, known for its stunning architecture and design. They were also given insights into the mosque's history and the rich Islamic culture and heritage of the UAE.

The visit concluded with the presentation of several unique publications of the Centre, including "Spaces of Light" and "Houses of God," to President Vella.