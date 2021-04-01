President of Mauritania confers 'Medal of Commander of the National Order of Merit' upon Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) President of the Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, received Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, who is leading a military delegation on a visit to the sisterly African nation.

Al Rumaithi also met with the Minister of Defense Hanena Ould Sidi and the two sides exchanged views about a series of military issues of interest in addition to the latest developments in the region.

The Mauritanian minister conferred, on behalf of the President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the Medal of Commander of the National Order of Merit, upon the Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces who expressed pride on receiving the prestigious military award and thanked the Mauritanian president, emphasising the depth of the longstanding relations between the two nations thanks to the directives of their leadership.

Al Rumaithi also met with Lieutenant General Mohammed Bamba Mokit, Chief of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Armies, and discussed the prospects of defence coordination to the best interests of the two sides.

Attending the meeting with the Mauritanian president at the presidential palace here were the UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, Hamad Al Muhairi, and Lieutenant General Mohammed Bamba Mokit, Chief of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Armies.