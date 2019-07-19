UrduPoint.com
President Of Mauritania Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania, has received the credentials of Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, as UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Mauritanian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Ambassador Al Mehairi said that under the leadership's directives, he will work to contribute in strengthening UAE's fraternal relations with Mauritania.

He congratulated extended greetings to the Mauritanian people and congratulations to President elect Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, wishing him success.

