President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) NOUAKCHOTT, 30th October 2021 (WAM) - President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania received Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, in Nouakchott on Friday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhbout and President El Ghazouani reviewed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in investment and economic fields.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan conveyed to the Mauritanian President greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two sides lauded the progressive bilateral ties between the UAE and Mauritania and emphasised their keenness to further deepen them and to accelerate future cooperation.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shakhbout visited the headquarters of the Mauritanian Diplomatic academy, where he was received by Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.