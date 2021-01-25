UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Mexico Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

President of Mexico tests positive for coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the country's deadliest week yet in the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the health system of the Mexican capital to its limits.

The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, said in a tweet that his symptoms were light and he was receiving treatment.

"As always, I am optimistic," said Lopez Obrador, who has resisted wearing a face mask in public since the virus reached Mexico over 10 months ago.

The president, who is back in Mexico City after a three-day visit to parts of northern and central Mexico, said he would continue working, and still planned to take part in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Visit Mexico City Vladimir Putin Mexico Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during las ..

1 minute ago

UAE Press: We are all responsible for preventing C ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 January 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.