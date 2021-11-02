President of Mongolia receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia has received Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Mongolia, to mark the end of his tenure in the country.

Ambassador Al Tunaiji conveyed to the president, greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing him and the Mongolian people further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Khurelsukh reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing UAE Government and its people further growth and development.

The Mongolian president lauded the efforts made by the UAE Ambassador during his tenure in strengthening relations between the UAE and Republic of Mongolia, wishing him success in his new assignments.