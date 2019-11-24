UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Montenegro Visits Wahat Al Karama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro, visited on Sunday Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The top guest attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, and laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

He listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the President Dukanovic, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Sunday Top Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

1 hour ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

2 hours ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

2 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.