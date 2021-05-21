(@FahadShabbir)

PODGORICA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) The President of the Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Becic and Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, have discussed strengthening the partnership ties between the two sides.

Al Jarwan is visiting Podgorica following an invitation to attend the celebration making the Independence Day in Montenegro at the Presidential Palace here.

The two sides reviewed the prospects of accelerating international efforts made by world parliaments to promote the values ​​of tolerance and peace.

The President of the Parliament of Montenegro hailed the role of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its various entities, including the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, for their endeavours to spread tolerance and peace around the world, stressing his country's support for the Council and its lofty goals.

Al Jarwan thanked Becic, underlining the necessity of uniting international efforts to promote tolerance and peace around the world.