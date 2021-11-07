UrduPoint.com

President Of Mozambique Receives UAE Ambassador

Sun 07th November 2021 | 11:45 AM

MAPUTO, Mozambique, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique has received Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, to mark the end of his tenure in the country.

Ambassador Al Qahtani conveyed to President Filipe, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing him and the people of Mozambique further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Nyusi reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing UAE Government and its people further growth and development.

President Nyusi hailed the efforts made by the UAE Ambassador during his tenure in strengthening relations between the UAE and Mozambique, wishing him success in his new assignments.

The President praised the UAE’s support to his country to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Idai. He also lauded the UAE’s humanitarian aid to Mozambique as the country provided aid to those affected by acts of terrorism in northern Mozambique.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the cooperation he received from the Mozambican government during his tenure, stressing the UAE's keenness to continue developing relations between the two friendly countries.

