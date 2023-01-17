UrduPoint.com

President Of Palau Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) President of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr. has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as part of his visit to the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

Surangel S. Whipps Jr. and his accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the president of Palau on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, he was presented with two of the centre's distinctive publications. The first is titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture. The other is a copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Related Topics

World UAE Visit Palau God Mosque

Recent Stories

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

5 minutes ago
 Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

3 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochi ..

Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF founder; discusses int'l coope ..

3 minutes ago
 Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targe ..

Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO

3 minutes ago
 Top US, Ukraine Generals Hold First In-Person Meet ..

Top US, Ukraine Generals Hold First In-Person Meeting in Poland, Discuss Ukraine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.