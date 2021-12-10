UrduPoint.com

President Of Palau Witnesses Country's Celebrations Of National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fri 10th December 2021

President of Palau witnesses country&#039;s celebrations of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Republic of Palau officially celebrated its National Day yesterday.

The celebrations included a traditional dance show in Al Wasl Plaza in the presence of the President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr., and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

President of Palau welcomed Sheikh Nahyan at the celebration, referring to the UAE-Palauan joint relations. He said, "Palau and the UAE share a long legacy, including a strong maritime heritage that goes back centuries. The history of our both countries shows that we can achieve prosperity through communication and sharing of resources.

"

He added, "Both of our countries depend heavily on the sea as a source of livelihood, transportation, tourism and other aspects of economic development. For this reason, we believe in protecting oceans around the world and managing the resources available in them."

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Palau is well aware of the importance of its communication with the world, especially for the island countries facing various challenges at present, and Palau is showcasing at its pavilion at Expo 2020 a model for addressing and overcoming these challenges."

Traditional dances followed the flag-raising ceremony and official speeches.

