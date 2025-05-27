President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) In the context of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Palacios, President of Paraguay, met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the President’s residence in Abu Dhabi during his official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak warmly welcomed President Santiago Peña’s visit to the UAE, affirming that it reflects the deep mutual respect and sincere desire of both nations to reinforce their bilateral ties and expand cooperation across various fields.

He also praised the significance of this official visit as a valuable opportunity to exchange views on global challenges and explore avenues for sustainable development, investment, and cultural collaboration.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and commended the positive steps achieved in joint cooperation. They emphasised the importance of building upon these developments to further integrate efforts in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

For his part, President Santiago Peña expressed his country’s great appreciation for the UAE’s outstanding achievements on local, regional, and international levels. He praised the UAE’s advanced development model and its vital role in promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among different cultures and nations.

President Peña also expressed Paraguay’s aspiration to deepen its ties with the UAE, especially given the Emirates’ advanced investment environment and vast capabilities to drive sustainable development. He affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance its political and economic relations with the UAE in a way that serves the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.

After the meeting, both sides expressed their confidence that the relations between the UAE and Paraguay are on a steady path of growth and development, thanks to the shared political will and forward-looking vision of their respective leaders.

They also stressed the importance of joint action in international forums to promote humanitarian values, achieve equitable development, and strengthen security and stability at both regional and global levels.

This meeting comes as part of the UAE’s broader efforts to expand its diplomatic engagement with South American countries and strengthen its global network of partnerships. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted international partner committed to the principles of mutual respect, constructive cooperation, and the pursuit of sustainable global development.