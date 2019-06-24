UrduPoint.com
President Of Parliamentary Assembly Of The Mediterranean Visits Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Dr. Alia Hatoug-Bouran, today visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements

Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

She attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, before laying a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Dr. Alia went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. She was accompanied by Azza Bin Sulaiman, Member of the Federal National Council.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the Head of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean in the visitor’s log, where she expressed her utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

