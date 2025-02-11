President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) In a main address delivered on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, highlighted the similarities in the values and modern history between the UAE and Poland, and expressed the importance of cooperation to ensure interconnected and collective prosperity.

Praising the UAE’s increasing influence on the global stage, Duda said, “The UAE has developed beyond recognition. This fast-paced progress is a common trait of both Poland and the UAE. We are committed to enhancing cooperation with the UAE because it is an influential and credible partner with rising aspirations.”

Duda reflected on the innovative ways in which Poland has managed to grow its economy since 1989. “Over the last three decades, we have achieved unprecedented growth of our GDP and continue to strengthen the political and economic foundations of our development.”

He noted that Poland has been able to achieve energy security through a wide diversification of sources of imported energy carriers and investment in its own nuclear power plants.

Highlighting the strides being made in infrastructure, transportation, and connectivity, Duda stated: “We also couldn’t ignore the exceptional location of our country—right at the crossroads of the main East/West, and North/South European transportation routes.

This will be highlighted by the planned Central Communication Port, a great hub consisting of an international airport and a junction of railroads and freeways that cover virtually the whole territory of Poland.”

He added: “Soon, the Port of Swinoujscie will become another Polish seaport fitted with a container terminal and well-connected with our land transportation network. Investments like freeways and railroads are a breakthrough in terms of connecting the European north and south with functional transportation infrastructure. It is supposed to provide better connectivity with African and middle Eastern trade routes as well.”

Duda also reflected on the Three Seas Initiative, launched to promote infrastructure and economic cooperation between the regions of the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black sea. The platform brings together 13 Central European countries, and marks over 100 million consumers, with a projected GDP growth of 35% by 2030.

“Our horizons are much wider than just Europe. I am glad to state that our countries and regions share a lot in terms of modern history and values. My hope is that we will continue to transform through hard work and visionary leadership for mutual benefit,” he stated.