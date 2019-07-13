UrduPoint.com
President Of Poland Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

President of Poland receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

WARSAW, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, has received the credentials of Dr. Abdul Rahim Yousef Al Awadhi as UAE Ambassador to his country, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Warsaw, where a number of Polish officials and embassy representatives were in attendance.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Polish President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

President Duda reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders.

Duda welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new role, assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance he may require from Polish officials and institutions. He also affirmed Poland's desire to continue strengthening its relations with the UAE across various sectors.

Al Awadhi expressed his delight at his appointment, praising the strong relations the two countries enjoy, vowing to take them to the next level and enhance mutual cooperation in various fields.

