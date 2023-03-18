UrduPoint.com

President Of Romania Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,18th March, 2023 (WAM) – During his official visit to the UAE, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. President Iohannis was accompanied by Romanian First Lady Carmen Iohannis, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Sultan Mohammed Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania, Bogdan Octavian Badica, Ambassador of Romania to the UAE, and senior Romanian officials.

Accompanied by his delegation, President Iohannis commenced the tour by visiting the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his fine qualities and wise approach that established the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among various nations worldwide.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, took the Romanian President and accompanying delegation on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, and they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations.

They also learned about the mosque's history, collection, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. The first titled “Spaces of Light” showcasing the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled “Houses of God” about places of worship in the Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as a book titled "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A Visual Journey", which through a rich visual journey narrates the details of Islamic art and architecture that manifest at the mosque.

