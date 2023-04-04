Close
President Of Senegal Awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order Of The Lion’

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 02:15 PM

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) DAKAR, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal, awarded the National Order of the Lion with the rank of Commander to Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, the President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

The award was given in appreciation of Al Raisi's dedication to promoting global peace and stability, and his efforts in combatting organised crime worldwide, particularly in Africa, during President Sall's tenure as Chairperson of the African Union.

The medal was also a recognition of Al Raisi's unwavering commitment to serving the 195 member states of the organisation. In addition, Al Raisi was invited by the Senegalese President to attend the celebrations of the 63rd Independence anniversary.

