President Of Senegal Supports Call To Pray For Humanity On May 14

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:45 AM

President of Senegal supports call to pray for humanity on May 14

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) President of Senegal Macky Sall has expressed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity's call for prayer and supplication to God on May 14 for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the Senegalese leader said he had a constructive phone conversation with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, wherein he wholeheartedly embraced the call for prayer.

He also expressed support for the Human Fraternity Document signed by Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb and Pope France in Abu Dhabi on February 14 last year.

