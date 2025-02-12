President Of Seychelles: New Projects With UAE On Horizon
February 12, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, said that his country and the UAE share strong relations based on trust and mutual respect, enhancing opportunities for cooperation in various fields.
He noted that this collaboration spans diverse sectors, including cybersecurity, renewable energy, housing, sports facilities, drug prevention, and rehabilitation.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the ongoing World Governments Summit, Ramkalawan emphasised the deep appreciation and respect that the leadership of the UAE enjoys in Seychelles.
He commended the role of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in strengthening bilateral relations.
He added that the UAE and Seychelles work closely together, with the foundation of their strong relationship being trust and mutual respect. This enables both countries to collaborate effectively in various sectors, particularly as their ties continue to evolve over the years, he said.
President Ramkalawan highlighted Seychelles’ commitment to a complete transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources. He confirmed that several ongoing projects are contributing to this transition, including a wind energy project currently generating 7 megawatts of electricity and another project producing over 1 megawatt.
He added, "At present, there are other projects under implementation with the support of the UAE. Soon, a new wind energy project will be established, featuring five advanced turbines, each producing about 5 megawatts. This will add 25 megawatts to our electricity grid, in addition to floating solar panel projects.
"
Seychelles, which consumes between 70 to 100 megawatts of electricity, is steadily progressing toward its goal of relying entirely on renewable energy sources by 2030.
He emphasised that the current direction, commitment to resources, and mutual respect with the UAE are the key drivers of this progress.
Speaking on the UAE’s role in supporting Seychelles’ economy, the President affirmed that the UAE is the leading investor in his country. He noted that the Emirates is the top carrier to Seychelles, alongside Etihad Airways, significantly boosting the tourism sector, which is a major contributor to the national income.
He further highlighted that UAE investments in Seychelles’ hospitality and hotel sector play a crucial role in supporting the local economy, creating new job opportunities, and enhancing the country’s ability to attract more visitors.
Addressing efforts to make Seychelles more attractive to investors, President Ramkalawan stated, "We are now regarded as a country where corruption is not a barrier, which should serve as an additional incentive for investors to invest in Seychelles with full confidence."
He also pointed out that Seychelles ranked first in the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), further solidifying its reputation as a country committed to principles and the rule of law.
In conclusion, he invited investors to seize the opportunities available in Seychelles, assuring them that the business environment is transparent, with all dealings conducted in accordance with the law. This, he stated, ensures rewarding returns on investments within a framework of mutually beneficial partnerships.
