UrduPoint.com

President Of Seychelles Says Emirates Will Resume Twice-daily Flights To His Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

President of Seychelles says Emirates will resume twice-daily flights to his country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) Emirates will soon resume twice-daily flights to Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan announced while heading a delegation at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, which previously operated twice-daily flights to Seychelles prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed daily passenger services to Seychelles in August last year.

Speaking at a press conference, President Ramkalawan said the Seychellois delegation in Dubai had a fruitful and successful meeting with tour operators and the resumption of the twice-daily flights is good news for the island nation.

"This in itself shows the confidence the airline has in our country," said Ramkalawan.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, spoke about the various investment opportunities in the fisheries sector including the recently launched aquaculture and tuna.

Ramkalawan invited potential investors to tap into this market.

The island nation is hosting several conferences at the Expo to showcase the various business opportunities as well as guide interested parties through its investment bureau.

"(Expo) Dubai has been an opportunity well spent and we do hope that 2020 will be the starting place for many exciting adventures," said Ramkalawan.

Participating under the theme 'Preserve Nature', Seychelles Expo 2020 is featuring a sustainability pavilion in the world event which started on October 1 and ends March 31, 2022.

Related Topics

India World Business Dubai Guide Seychelles March August October 2020 Market Event

Recent Stories

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

23 minutes ago
 Russia's Sept Covid deaths nearly double govt esti ..

Russia's Sept Covid deaths nearly double govt estimate: stats agency

14 minutes ago
 US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time S ..

US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time Served, 1 Year Supervised Relea ..

14 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

14 minutes ago
 AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh ..

AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh district

14 minutes ago
 New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during P ..

New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during PTI's regime: Chaudhry Fawad Hu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.