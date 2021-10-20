President of Sierra Leone visits Fujairah Aviation Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, visited the Fujairah Aviation Academy, where he was received by Mohammed Al Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Yacoub Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of the Academy, and several officials from the authority and the academy.

During his tour of the academy, President Bio was briefed by Captain Al Nuaimi about the academy and its development stages, programmes and specialisations in commercial aviation training, in line with the standards of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), as well as its aircraft maintenance programme, which complies with the standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency and the GCAA.

He was also briefed about the academy’s air traffic control, airport management and air safety programmes.

Bio attended a training flight with the academy’s students and expressed his admiration at their level of training.