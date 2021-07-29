President of Tatarstan confers Order of Friendship on UAE Ambassador

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) President Rustam Minnikhanov of the Republic of Tatarstan has conferred the Order of Friendship on Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, in recognition of his efforts that contributed to promoting the relations and cooperation between the UAE, Russia and Tatarstan in all spheres.

Al Jaber expressed his pride in receiving the award, which expresses the depth of the Emirati-Russian relations, noting that the UAE always looks forward to close cooperation to serve their common interests.