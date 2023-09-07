Open Menu

President Of Tatarstan Lauds Organisational Excellence Of UAE President’s Cup For Purebred Arabian Horses In Kazan

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KAZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a part of the Russian Federation, commended the UAE's excellence in organising the 30th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses races at the Kazan Racecourse, which coincided with Tatarstan's 33rd Republic Day.

The President of Tatarstan made this statement during his meeting with Hamad Rashid Al Habsi, Deputy Head of the UAE’s Mission in Moscow, and Saeed Khalifa Al Mehairi, Representative of the Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The meeting coincided with the 9th leg of the UAE President's Cup, which saw a huge turnout of 30,000 spectators, as well as celebrations and activities highlighting Tatarstan's culture and heritage.

Minnikhanov wished the UAE government and people continued progress and prosperity, noting that cooperation in hosting such races in Kazan further enhances bilateral relations, and introduces the peoples of both countries to each other's cultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Tatarstan presented the UAE delegation with a souvenir, and thanked the organisers of the event.

