President of Tatarstan receives TWMCC Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, received a delegation from the World Muslim Communities Council, TWMCC, led by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the TWMCC, as part of its official visit to Russia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between Tatarstan and the TWMCC, as well as the progress of joint projects organised by the council and local religious organisations, and other issues concerning Muslim communities, such as combatting hatred and extremism.

Dr. Al Nuaimi offered Minnikhanov the "Peace Carpet," which is a project launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed to support women in rural areas of Afghanistan. The project also aims to promote dialogue between civilisations, reinforce openness to others, and spread the values of tolerance and coexistence around the world.

The delegation’s visit to Russia included meetings between senior officials and other activities aimed at enhancing their bilateral ties, supporting the related global efforts of Muslims, discussing their affairs, and promoting the values of peace and tolerance in Russia and the rest of the world.

Under this framework, Dr. Al Nuaimi met with Kamil Hazrat Samigullin, Chief Mufti of Tatarstan and Chairman of the Country’s Religious board of Muslims, to discuss ways of promoting cooperation, topics that concern Muslim communities, and how to spread tolerance and coexistence in Russia and around the world. Dr. Al Nuaimi offered Samigullin the Peace Carpet as well.