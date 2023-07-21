President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2023) President of the Thai Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has received Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the Thai Senate headquarters in Bangkok.

During the meeting, President Wichitcholchai warmly welcomed Al-Jarwan and the accompanying delegation, praising the crucial role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting tolerance and peace worldwide.

Al-Jarwan, in turn, briefed Wichitcholchai on the council's efforts and initiatives in various fields to support tolerance and peace, notably the council's parliamentary membership that includes over a hundred parliamentarians from different countries worldwide.

He added that the council collaborates with more than 50 educational institutions and universities to spread the values of tolerance and peace through academic cooperation.

The two sides discussed potential avenues of collaboration and joint efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peace in Asia and the world at large. The meeting concluded with exchanging commemorative gifts as tokens of friendship and goodwill.

Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Thailand, attended the meeting.