President Of The Comoros Commends UAE's Support In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, has commended the UAE's support for his country in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the aid plane that arrived in the Comoros yesterday, containing medical supplies and testing equipment, is reflective of the strong relations between the two fraternal nations.

President Assoumani made the remarks as he welcomed in the presidential palace, Beit-Salam, the UAE Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros, Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, and conveyed to him a message of thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador conveyed to the president of the Comoros the greetings of the UAE leaders, expressing happiness at the distinguished level of relations between the two nations.

He thanked President Assoumani for facilitating the role of the UAE embassy in consolidating the bilateral relations at all levels.

