President of Togo awards 'Order of Mono' to Hussain Al Nowais

TOGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, awarded Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the board of Directors of AMEA Power, the Order of Mono, the highest Togolese order of chivalry, in recognition of his contributions to Togo’s development process.

The order is Togo’s highest medal awarded to military personnel and civilians who accomplished valuable achievements in military, economic and social areas.

AMEA Power developed the Mohamed bin Zayed Solar Power Complex in Togo, the largest renewable energy project in West Africa, which covers an area of 92 hectares.

The project is part of the renewable energy support initiative implemented in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the West Africa Development Bank.

"I would like to thank President Gnassingbé for this honouring, which I am proud of," Al Nowais said.