UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Togo Visits Wahat Al Karama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:45 PM

President of Togo visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe , today toured, as part of his current state visit to the UAE, Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs.

Welcomed upon arrival by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, the Togolese President attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, before laying a wreath on the Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

President Gnassingbe went on a tour of Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about its various sections, which embody the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded with a word written by the President of Togolese Republic in the visitor’s log, where he expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Togo Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.