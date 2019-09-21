President of Togo visits Wahat Al Karama

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe , today toured, as part of his current state visit to the UAE, Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs.

Welcomed upon arrival by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, the Togolese President attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, before laying a wreath on the Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

President Gnassingbe went on a tour of Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about its various sections, which embody the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded with a word written by the President of Togolese Republic in the visitor’s log, where he expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.