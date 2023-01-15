President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and João Manuel Lourenço, President of Angola, have reviewed the prospects of developing bilateral relations in the benefit of the two friendly nations and their peoples.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place today at the Qasr Al Shati' Palace, H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Angolan leader, who is visiting the country to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.

The two sides affirmed their keenness to grow cooperation in various fields and broaden the basis of shared interests in the sectors that benefit development in both countries.

They also reviewed the issues discussed through the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, and their importance in promoting dialogue and research on ways to address sustainable development challenges, foremost of which is the climate challenge.



The meeting also touched on the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC at the end of this year, and what the conference means in terms of bolstering international collective action in the face of climate change.

The meeting was attended by H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr.

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Angolan president.