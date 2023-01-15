UrduPoint.com

President Of UAE, Angolan Counterpart Review Advancing Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 09:45 PM

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and João Manuel Lourenço, President of Angola, have reviewed the prospects of developing bilateral relations in the benefit of the two friendly nations and their peoples.
At the beginning of the meeting, which took place today at the Qasr Al Shati' Palace, H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Angolan leader, who is visiting the country to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.
The two sides affirmed their keenness to grow cooperation in various fields and broaden the basis of shared interests in the sectors that benefit development in both countries.
They also reviewed the issues discussed through the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, and their importance in promoting dialogue and research on ways to address sustainable development challenges, foremost of which is the climate challenge.


The meeting also touched on the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC at the end of this year, and what the conference means in terms of bolstering international collective action in the face of climate change.
The meeting was attended by H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr.

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Angolan president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Angola Colombian Peso January Court

Recent Stories

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

1 minute ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

17 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

32 minutes ago
 UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.