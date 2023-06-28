Open Menu

President Of UAE Exchanges Eid Greetings With Arab Heads Of State, Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 01:30 AM

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al Adha greetings with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi; President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania; Dr Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and His Eminence Dr.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness, and more progress, development, stability and security for their peoples and for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.

