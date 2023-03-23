UrduPoint.com

President Of UAE Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Arab Heads Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged Ramadan greetings with a number of Arab heads of state.

This came over phone calls with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Egyptian President Abdul Fatah el-Sisi; and President of Tunisia Kais Saied.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and the Arab leaders reciprocated good wishes for sustained prosperity and progress to Arab and Muslim nations and prayed to God Almighty for the blessing of stability to prevail across the world.

More Stories From Middle East

