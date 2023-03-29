UrduPoint.com

President Of UAE Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 02:00 AM

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday exchanged Ramadan greetings with a host of guests and UAE citizens who came to greet him on the occasion of the Holy Month at Qasr Al Bateen Majlis.

Those received by the UAE President today included Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with a number of senior government officials, dignitaries, and UAE citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

They were treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by the UAE president on the occasion.

Those in attendance included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Memebr of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.