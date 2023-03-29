President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday exchanged Ramadan greetings with a host of guests and UAE citizens who came to greet him on the occasion of the Holy Month at Qasr Al Bateen Majlis.

Those received by the UAE President today included Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with a number of senior government officials, dignitaries, and UAE citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

They were treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by the UAE president on the occasion.

Those in attendance included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Memebr of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.