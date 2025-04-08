- Home
- Middle East
- President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation
President Of UAE Show Jumping Cup Legacy Of Excellence: UAE Equestrian And Racing Federation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, affirmed that the upcoming President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup, to be held at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from 10th to 13th April, reinforces the distinguished status of equestrian sports in the country.
The event, he said, embodies a lasting legacy and qualitative addition that reflects the leadership’s vision to develop and promote equestrianism in all its forms.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Raisi stated that the participation of elite riders underscores the high prestige and strong interest the championship commands. He also praised the outstanding organisational preparations made by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, which are set to ensure a level of professionalism befitting the significance of the event.
Al Raisi extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continued support of equestrian activities both within the UAE and internationally.
He noted that this support strengthens the UAE’s global standing in promoting purebred Arabian horses, in line with the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed the preservation and continuity of equestrian heritage across generations.
He also emphasised the Federation’s commitment to enabling wider participation from riders, horse owners, and trainers across its various competitions. This includes adopting advanced programmes and strategic plans aimed at enhancing all aspects of equestrian sports, in alignment with national strategies that uphold global competitiveness for Emirati athletes.
Al Raisi added that the Federation has extended the season and introduced a broader range of tournaments to allow greater participation from horses and riders. This aims to create an environment conducive to excellence and to achieve the highest success rates across its competitive events.
Recent Stories
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board3 minutes ago
-
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime Minister3 minutes ago
-
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma3 minutes ago
-
BRICS Grain Exchange to strengthen global food security: Russian Deputy Prime Minister3 minutes ago
-
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation4 minutes ago
-
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE18 minutes ago
-
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments in Tashk ..18 minutes ago
-
TV BRICS films included in competition programme of UAE International Film Festival18 minutes ago
-
UAE, India mark three years of comprehensive economic partnership18 minutes ago
-
Ne’ma’s Ramadan campaign drives major impact in food rescue, redistribution19 minutes ago
-
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis response32 minutes ago
-
Finstreet Limited, Ninety One sign MoU to expand opportunities in financial markets innovation32 minutes ago