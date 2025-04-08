Open Menu

President Of UAE Show Jumping Cup Legacy Of Excellence: UAE Equestrian And Racing Federation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, affirmed that the upcoming President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup, to be held at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from 10th to 13th April, reinforces the distinguished status of equestrian sports in the country.

The event, he said, embodies a lasting legacy and qualitative addition that reflects the leadership’s vision to develop and promote equestrianism in all its forms.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Raisi stated that the participation of elite riders underscores the high prestige and strong interest the championship commands. He also praised the outstanding organisational preparations made by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, which are set to ensure a level of professionalism befitting the significance of the event.

Al Raisi extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continued support of equestrian activities both within the UAE and internationally.

He noted that this support strengthens the UAE’s global standing in promoting purebred Arabian horses, in line with the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed the preservation and continuity of equestrian heritage across generations.

He also emphasised the Federation’s commitment to enabling wider participation from riders, horse owners, and trainers across its various competitions. This includes adopting advanced programmes and strategic plans aimed at enhancing all aspects of equestrian sports, in alignment with national strategies that uphold global competitiveness for Emirati athletes.

Al Raisi added that the Federation has extended the season and introduced a broader range of tournaments to allow greater participation from horses and riders. This aims to create an environment conducive to excellence and to achieve the highest success rates across its competitive events.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Abu Dhabi April Event All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

3 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

3 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

3 minutes ago
 President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

4 minutes ago
 Tap Payments receives payment services licence fro ..

Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE

18 minutes ago
 FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Se ..

FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..

18 minutes ago
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for sma ..

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and ..

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

33 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

48 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

48 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East