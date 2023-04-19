President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman have exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr.

This came in a phone call today, during which the two leaders prayed to God to bestow health, happiness, stability and prosperity on the people of the two nations.