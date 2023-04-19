UrduPoint.com

President Of UAE, Sultan Of Oman Exchange Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 02:15 AM

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman have exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr.

This came in a phone call today, during which the two leaders prayed to God to bestow health, happiness, stability and prosperity on the people of the two nations.

Related Topics

Oman God Best

Recent Stories

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

2 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

2 hours ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

2 hours ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

2 hours ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

2 hours ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.