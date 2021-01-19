UrduPoint.com
President Of University Of Paris II Praises DJI’s Training, Development Plans

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

President of University of Paris II praises DJI's training, development plans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Justice Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), has welcomed Guillaume Leyte, President of the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas.

The visit came in line with the framework of the Institute’s endeavours aimed at strengthening academic cooperation with major international educational institutions and exchanging experiences in specialised academic and training fields.

The visit included an introductory presentation on the institute, its functions and mission, and role in disseminating legal and judicial knowledge in Dubai and the UAE, in line with Dubai Plan 2021.

DJI’s top management briefed Leyte on the best practices that are followed in the design and implementation of academic courses, workshops and qualifying seminars, in cooperation with a number of government and private entities, to enrich the institiute's activities and provide the best educational services to all its participants.

Dr. Al Sumaiti said, "As part of our commitment to contribute to the development and progress of the legal and judicial sector, in line with our strategy, we are continuously building upon best academic relations to enrich the specialised courses and qualification programmes we provide to our participants.

In addition, such visits help us strengthen the UAE’s leading position on the international legal and judicial map."

Leyte praised the high level achieved by DJI and its adherence to the highest scientific and academic standards in implementing its rehabilitation and training programmes, which is a basic building block in the preparation and qualification of members of the judiciary and all those working in the legal and judicial fields.

During this meeting, the two parties discussed the means of joint academic cooperation and exchange of experiences to strengthen educational and academic relations between institutions working in the fields of training and qualification in the UAE and France.

The University of Paris II, a pioneer in legal and academic education, is a global, scientific monument founded in the 13th century that comprises 17 university campuses across France, Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore. The university graduated over 300,000 alumni and has an academic team of over 2,000 professors in various legal disciplines.

