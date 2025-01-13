President of Uzbekistan arrives in UAE on official visit, received by Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, arrived in the UAE today on an official visit during which he will participate in the "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week".

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, receives the President of Uzbekistan upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

