Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

President Of Uzbekistan Confers Order Of Friendship On Mohammad Al Gergawi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 01:30 AM

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has presented Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with the Order of Friendship in recognition of his role in strengthening the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership in government modernisation, which contributed to the development of pioneering government work models in Uzbekistan.

This came during a reception held by President Mirziyoyev for Al Gergawi in Tashkent, during which they reviewed the outputs of their strategic partnership, and prospects for expanding its scope.

Over the course of 3 years, the partnership has seen the completion of around150 initiatives, including the launch of unprecedented projects such as government accelerators, a performance system, the One Million Uzbek Coders challenge, and Uzbekistan's Government Leadership Programme.

Related Topics

Tashkent Uzbekistan Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiati ..

Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiative

2 minutes ago
 DIEZ records 42% increase in operating profit in 2 ..

DIEZ records 42% increase in operating profit in 2022

2 minutes ago
 UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its human ..

UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work: Ha ..

47 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed&#039;s legacy continues to inspire Em ..

Sheikh Zayed&#039;s legacy continues to inspire Emiratis to aid others wherever ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed was an icon of giving and humanitaria ..

Sheikh Zayed was an icon of giving and humanitarianism, force for good: Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.