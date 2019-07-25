President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This came during a telephone call made today by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to President Mirziyoyev to congratulate him on his birthday.

Sheikh Mansour also expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev lauded the fruitful outcome of the official visit he made to the UAE last March, saying he was looking forward to accelerating investment projects in all fields, including financial services, energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, transport, tourism, infrastructure and healthcare.

He also emphasised the importance of promoting mutually beneficial programmes to share the best practices and to attract leading UAE businesses to Uzbekistan.