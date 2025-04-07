President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU Assembly

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has received Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE Parliamentary Division delegation participating in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), along with the heads of the Gulf legislative councils, the Speaker for the Egyptian House of Representatives, and the President of the Arab Parliament, in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

President Tokayev conveyed his greetings through Dr. Al Nuaimi to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He also expressed his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the people of the UAE under their wise leadership.

In return, Dr. Al Nuaimi conveyed to the Uzbek President the greetings of the UAE leadership along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek President emphasised the important role of parliaments in addressing national and global issues of concern, while strengthening parliamentary work and ensuring sustainable development for all peoples.