President of World Council of Muslim Communities meets Grand Mufti of Albania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities, met today in Abu Dhabi, Bujar Spahiu, the Grand Mufti of Albania and Chairman of the Sunni Muslim Community of Albania, currently visiting the UAE capital.

The meeting addressed the efforts made by Muslim communities around the world in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and their role in promoting synergy between all organisations and governments in this respect.

The two sides also reviewed prospects of promoting the principles of moderation, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, belonging to homeland, respect for law, and pluralism, particularly under the challenging circumstances the world is going through.

Dr Al Nuaimi expressed hope the visit of the Albanian grand scholar would result in further consolidating the values of tolerance between all Muslim communities to the higher good of humanity at large.

The two scholars exchanged commemorative shields at the end of the meeting.