President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of former ambassador Salem Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed, praying that God grant him eternal mercy and peace, and bring comfort and strength to his loved ones.
His Highness praised the late ambassador’s distinguished career in service to the nation, noting that he embodied dedication, generosity and professionalism throughout his life.
His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several senior officials.
Recent Stories
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi6 minutes ago
-
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts36 minutes ago
-
China to open auto industry wider, deepen global ties in NEVs1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicial inspectors1 hour ago
-
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October2 hours ago
-
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of Philippines2 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 302 hours ago
-
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 33 hours ago
-
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad4 hours ago
-
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability4 hours ago
-
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes5 hours ago