President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of former ambassador Salem Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed, praying that God grant him eternal mercy and peace, and bring comfort and strength to his loved ones.

His Highness praised the late ambassador’s distinguished career in service to the nation, noting that he embodied dedication, generosity and professionalism throughout his life.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several senior officials.

