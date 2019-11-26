President pardons 662 prisoners ahead of 48th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 662 prisoners - serving various sentences - ahead of the UAE’s 48th National Day.

Sheikh Khalifa also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The pardon comes within the framework of keenness of the UAE President to give the prisoners a chance to start a new life, and alleviate the suffering of their families.